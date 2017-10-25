McConnell allies highlight Bannon anti-Semitism charge

Tarkanian's tweet called on Heller to sign a pledge to oppose McConnell as majority leader.

Here’s another pledge for @DannyTarkanian to sign backing Bannon over ex-wife charges. #NVSen pic.twitter.com/qIHE8SrAJL — Senate Ldshp Fund (@Senate_Fund) October 25, 2017 The Senate Leadership Fund, McConnell's allied super PAC, responded by asking Tarkanian if he stands by Bannon amid accusations of anti-Semitism leveled by his ex-wife in 2007.

The allegations stem from a 2007 court filing from Bannon's divorce proceedings obtained by numerous outlets in the summer of 2016, shortly after Bannon joined President Trump as his campaign chairman.

Bannon's then-wife, Mary Louise Piccard, claimed in documents pertaining to their 1997 divorce that Bannon made a number of anti-Semitic comments while looking at schools for his daughters.

Tarkanian responded on Twitter, describing the SLF tweet as a "smear attack."

I am proud to stand with my friend Steve Bannon against Heller/McConnell hatchet-man's smear attacks. #NVSEN — Danny Tarkanian (@DannyTarkanian) October 25, 2017

Bannon's spokeswoman denied the August report at the time. On Wednesday , Bannon adviser Andrew Surabian blasted both the allegations and the Senate Leadership Fund's tweet in comments to The Hill.

"These desperate and false personal attacks from Mitch McConnell and his cronies at the Senate Leadership Fund are further proof that McConnell Inc. is imploding in front of our very eyes," Surabian said.

"If Mitch McConnell truly cares about the Republican majority in the Senate, he would step down as majority leader today," he said.



He went on to point to recent polling showing that a majority of GOP voters believe McConnell should resign as majority leader.

The tweet underscores the ugly turn in the clash between McConnell allies and Bannon, who is cobbling together allies to back insurgent Republican candidates and asking them not to support McConnell if elected.