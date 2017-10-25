Cornyn backs Moore in Alabama Senate race

Sen. Majority Whip John Cornyn John CornynGun proposal picks up GOP support House bill set to reignite debate on warrantless surveillance Republicans jockey for position on immigration MORE (R-Texas) has thrown his support behind former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in his bid for the Senate, Moore’s campaign announced on Wednesday.

“Alabamians will soon elect a new U.S. Senator and I hope they will vote for the candidate who will follow in former Senator Sessions' footsteps as a tireless advocate led by principle rather than politics,” Cornyn said in a statement.

“That is why I am proud to offer my support to Judge Roy Moore for U.S. Senate. I look forward to working with him to pass legislation that will effect meaningful change for all Americans.”

Moore’s endorsement from Cornyn, the No. 2 Senate Republican, follows endorsements from Sens. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeWhatever you think the Alabama special election means, you’re probably wrong How the effort to replace ObamaCare failed Overnight Regulation: Trump temporarily lifts Jones Act for Puerto Rico | Bill would exempt some banks from Dodd-Frank | Senators unveil driverless car bill MORE (R-Utah) and Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulHouse bill set to reignite debate on warrantless surveillance Authorizing military force is necessary, but insufficient GOP feuds with outside group over analysis of tax framework MORE (R-Ky.) last week and Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzWhatever you think the Alabama special election means, you’re probably wrong This week: Congress gets ball rolling on tax reform Week ahead: Senators work toward deal to fix ObamaCare markets MORE (R-Texas) on Tuesday.

“I appreciate Senator Cornyn’s endorsement and I look forward to working with him in the U.S. Senate on ideas to strengthen the military, cut taxes on American families and businesses, reduce government spending, and protect the sanctity of life,” Moore said in a statement.

Moore is running against Democratic nominee Doug Jones for the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsIntel leaders: Collusion still open part of investigation Republicans jockey for position on immigration Biden to Alabama: No more extremist senators MORE. The special election will take place on Dec. 12.

According to a recent Fox News poll, the candidates are in a dead heat.

President Trump won the state by nearly 30 points in the 2016 election, and Alabama has not been represented by a Democratic senator since 1997.