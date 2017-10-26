Trump: Gillespie 'will be a great governor'

President Trump on Thursday again weighed into the Virginia governor’s race, arguing Republican nominee Ed Gillespie “will be a great governor” and slamming Gillespie's Democratic opponent.

“Ed Gillespie will turn the really bad Virginia economy #'s around, and fast. Strong on crime, he might even save our great statues/heritage!” Trump tweeted.

“Ed Gillespie will be a great Governor of Virginia. His opponent doesn't even show up to meetings/work, and will be VERY weak on crime!” the president added.

Trump has previously tweeted support for Gillespie, who is running against Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) in the Nov. 7 election.

Northam quickly fired back, pointing to service in the Army and as a physician.

"Don't talk to me about showing up," he tweeted.

I served 8 years in the Army, took care of sick kids, and am running to build a more inclusive Virginia. Don't talk to me about showing up. https://t.co/jzDx9bS6mh — Ralph Northam (@RalphNortham) October 26, 2017

While Trump has not hit the campaign trail for Gillespie, Vice President Pence stumped for the Republican candidate earlier this month.

Gillespie has had to put some space between himself and Trump, who lost Virginia to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonChris Murphy’s profile rises with gun tragedies DNC, RNC step up cyber protections Gun proposal picks up GOP support MORE in last year’s presidential election.