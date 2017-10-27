Obama to fundraise for Democrats in New York City

Former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaTrump picks interim replacement to lead IRS Trump has spent .75 million on White House redecorations Colbert compares Trump to 'a crazy old guy yelling on his front lawn' MORE will fundraise for Democrats at a dinner in New York City next month, Politico reported Friday.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) are hosting the event to benefit the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Obama is listed as a special guest at the dinner, which is scheduled for Nov. 14.

The lowest contribution level to attend the dinner is $15,000 per person.

Obama earlier this year began wading back into the political realm since leaving office, hosting a fundraiser in July for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, holding a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee in September and campaigning for Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam's (D) gubernatorial bid earlier this month.