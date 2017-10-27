Kelli Ward pursues Rand Paul’s endorsement in Arizona

Republican Senate hopeful Kelli Ward (R-Ariz.) has spoken with Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulDallas Morning News: Cornyn ‘betrays’ GOP by backing Roy Moore Jeff Flake knows the GOP is in trouble, and so does the base Cornyn backs Moore in Alabama Senate race MORE (R-Ky.) about her candidacy and asked for his endorsement in a phone call this week.

Paul is considering an endorsement, although no decision has been made.

If Paul were to back Ward, it would put him in the middle of one of the most closely watched races in what is shaping up to be a nasty GOP primary season.

Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP Senate hopeful rips McConnell for ‘smearing’ conservatives Dallas Morning News: Cornyn ‘betrays’ GOP by backing Roy Moore Michael Steele: Trump's feud between Flake and others is personal, not political MORE (R-Ariz.) stunned Washington this week when he announced on the Senate floor that he would not seek a second term. Flake, who has been fiercely critical of President Trump, would have faced a tough path to reelection.

Trump has tweeted that he is happy Ward is running for Senate, but has not officially backed her. Ward has the support of many of Trump’s allies, including conservative mega-donor Robert Mercer and the outside group Great America Alliance, which has close ties to Breitbart News chairman Stephen Bannon.

Bannon has declared "war" on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP Senate hopeful rips McConnell for ‘smearing’ conservatives Overnight Finance: House adopts Senate budget, taking step to tax reform | GOP worries Trump feuds will endanger tax plan | Trump talks NAFTA withdrawal with senators | Treasury calls for looser oversight of insurers Trump’s Senate oversight holiday must end MORE (R-Ky.) and is vowing to take on nearly every Republican up for reelection in 2018.

McConnell and his allies will not go quietly and are busy recruiting a new challenger for Ward. The Senate Leadership Fund, an outside group with ties to McConnell that spends heavily to protect GOP incumbents, has vowed that Ward will not be the next senator from Arizona.

Paul could be a huge asset for Ward and would be her highest-profile backer in Washington, if he endorses.

The Kentucky Republican similarly faced opposition from McConnell and his allies when he first sought office in 2010.

Now, the Ward campaign sees a potential ally.

Ward was an early supporter of Paul’s presidential campaign and introduced him at several rallies. A Ward campaign adviser, Eric Beach, who also has ties to Great America Alliance, was a national finance co-chairman for Paul’s presidential campaign.

“We think we’re well in line with Rand Paul’s way of thinking, their candidacies are very much the same,” Beach told The Hill. “Senate leadership pushed against Rand Paul’s 2010 election and they’re doing the same thing against Kelli Ward. The great irony is Rand Paul has been one of the most effective U.S. senators and we expect Kelli Ward will be the same.”

A broad field of potential candidates are considering jumping into the race, including Reps. David Schweikert David SchweikertFlake's exit gives GOP new hope in Arizona GOP Rep. Gosar rules out bid for Flake's seat Flake stuns with fiery exit MORE and Martha McSally.

State attorney general Mark Brnovich and businesswoman Christine Jones are also considering getting into the race.

Former Rep. Matt Salmon Matt SalmonFlake's exit gives GOP new hope in Arizona Schumer tells Sinema he's backing her in Ariz. Senate race Comey fallout weighs on the GOP MORE previously ruled it out, but the fiscally conservative group Club for Growth is pressuring him to reconsider.

Arizona treasurer Jeff DeWit and former Arizona GOP chairman Robert Graham, both of whom worked on the Trump campaign, are also mulling bids.