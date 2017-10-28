Corker won't rule out 2020 presidential bid

Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerTillerson eliminates key State Department sanctions office: report Overnight Cybersecurity: Top Dems seek data from GOP analytics firms | Georgia election server wiped after lawsuit | Corker says Trump officials implementing Russia sanctions Corker: Trump officials moving forward with delayed Russia sanctions MORE (R-Tenn.) on Friday did not rule out the possibility of challenging President Trump in 2020.

“You know, I don’t know what I’m doing next Sunday,” the senator told reporters who asked about a possible presidential bid, according to The Associated Press.

“The only thing that I’m thinking about right now over the next 14 months truly is doing the best job I can as a senator,” Corker said, according to Knox News. “And I think if you even begin thinking those things, everything you do becomes viewed through a different lens.”

Corker, who has become one of Trump’s strongest critics from within the Republican party, does not plan to seek reelection in 2018.

Since announcing he would not stay in Congress, he and Trump have traded various personal insults on Twitter.

Corker would not say whether he encourages a Republican primary challenge to Trump in 2020, but he has said that he would not support Trump’s reelection.

Another retiring GOP senator and Trump critic, Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP Senate hopeful rips McConnell for ‘smearing’ conservatives Dallas Morning News: Cornyn ‘betrays’ GOP by backing Roy Moore Michael Steele: Trump's feud between Flake and others is personal, not political MORE (R-Ariz.), last week made a similar comment suggesting he's leaving the door open to challenging the president.

"That's a long time away, and we'll deal with that when it comes to it," Flake told ABC's George Stephanopoulos, when asked if he was ruling out a 2020 campaign.