LA mayor announces he won't run for California governor

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) announced on Sunday that he will not run for California governor in 2018.

"I have decided not to run for Governor of California. I am passionate about my city and my family; both are here in Los Angeles," Garcetti wrote in a tweet.

"We have a lot of work left to do to build a stronger city, state, and nation and I know I can best build on our progress here in LA."

"I can't wait to wake up tomorrow and continue the work we have started together. Oh yeah, and Go [Dodgers]!" he added from the official Garcetti for Mayor account.

Garcetti, who has also been rumored to be weighing a 2020 bid for the White House, has made trips in recent months to New Hampshire and Wisconsin, fueling speculation about his political future.

California Gov. Jerry Brown, another Democrat, is finishing out his final term in Sacramento. Already, several Democrats are vying for the governor's mansion, including former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and State Treasurer John Chiang.

Garcetti told the Sacramento Bee in August that he had not yet ruled out a gubernatorial bid. The New York Times had also reported that Democratic donors have urged him to consider a run for the presidency.