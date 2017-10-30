Rand Paul unsure if Trump will seek reelection

Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulDallas Morning News: Cornyn ‘betrays’ GOP by backing Roy Moore Jeff Flake knows the GOP is in trouble, and so does the base Cornyn backs Moore in Alabama Senate race MORE (R-Ky.) in an interview broadcast Sunday evening said Americans may not know whether or not President Trump will run for reelection for another year or two.

“I think no one can stop primaries from happening and there could well be a primary that happens,” Paul told MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt when asked if the United States could benefit from a GOP primary in 2020.

“Before you even get to that, you need to know, is President Trump running for reelection? I think you won’t know that until you get into sort of — second, third year of his presidency," he said.

While Paul added that he does not see himself supporting anyone else but Trump, he alluded to the possibility of supporting a candidate who would end the war in Afghanistan.

“So I see the glass as half full. Doesn’t mean I agree with him on everything,” Paul said.

“You know, there would be people that — if we could end the Afghan war, that’s who I would support. But I don’t think that’s going to be an alternative to President Trump.”