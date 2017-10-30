Pelosi endorses Feinstein amid liberal primary challenge

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Monday that she’s endorsing longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinFeinstein blasts 'immoral travesty' after immigration agents detain girl with cerebral palsy Dem mega-donor Steyer runs ads calling on Hoyer to support impeaching Trump Trump's tax plan and the certainty of Democratic resistance MORE’s (D-Calif.) reelection bid, as Feinstein faces a primary challenger running to her left.

Pelosi touted Feinstein as someone who can defend Californians against President Trump.

But Feinstein, who recently announced she’d run for another term in 2018, has taken heat from progressives who believe she hasn’t held the president accountable and for calling on people to be “patient” with Trump.

Feinstein has already drawn a Democratic challenger, California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, who was urged to run by several liberal groups. De León will face Feinstein in a top-two primary where candidates can compete regardless of party affiliation and the top two finishers advance to the general election.

“She is a recognized leader in the Senate on economic policies that work for all Californians, defending against tax policies that hurt our state.”

Pelosi’s endorsement comes as many Democrats in California’s congressional delegation have remained silent on Feinstein’s reelection bid.

But de León might not be the only major Democrat to challenge Feinstein. Billionaire Democratic donor and environmental activist Tom Steyer is still weighing a Senate bid.

Still, anyone who challenges Feinstein will have an uphill battle. She’s served in the upper chamber since 1992 and has been a longtime staple in California politics.