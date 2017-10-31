Trump ad attacks Dems for blocking ObamaCare repeal

President Trump is out with a new advertisement hitting Democrats for "obstructing" the president and congressional Republicans' efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The ad, paid for by the Republican National Committee, frames Democratic lawmakers as refusing to take action on former President Obama's signature health-care law in an effort to "score political points with the radical left."

"ObamaCare is failing. Insurance premiums skyrocketing," the ad's narrator says. "Working families suffer all while Democrats in Washington, D.C., block a better plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare once and for all. Obstructing our president, just to score political points with the radical left."

"President Trump will fix it," the ad continues. "He wants what's best for the American people. Top quality health care you can afford. Tell Washington Democrats and the obstructionists, work with our president."

Republicans have pledged for years to repeal and replace ObamaCare. But legislation to do so has floundered in Congress — particularly in the Senate, where Republicans have failed to round up the votes within their own party to approve a health-care bill.

Under the fast-track reconciliation process, Republicans needed only 51 votes to pass health-care legislation, and they hold 52 seats in the chamber. But Republican defections on the votes have upended ObamaCare repeal efforts more than once.

Trump has voiced frustration in the past with the GOP's failure to swiftly pass a health-care bill, but has repeatedly accused Democrats of blocking his legislative agenda.