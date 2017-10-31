Dem super PAC rolls out seven-figure ad campaign defending Baldwin in Wisconsin

A major Democratic super PAC is rolling out a seven-figure ad campaign in Wisconsin defending Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinFive takeaways from new Senate fundraising reports Live coverage: The Senate's 2018 budget 'vote-a-rama' 24 senators co-sponsor bipartisan ObamaCare deal MORE's (D-Wis.) voting record on taxes, after a conservative group accused her of backing tax hikes.

The Senate Majority PAC, a group run by allies of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerTrump's tax plan and the certainty of Democratic resistance Dems cheer Flake after scathing Trump speech Cruz throws support behind Roy Moore in Alabama Senate race MORE (D-N.Y.), is launching the television and digital ad campaign, which totals over $1 million.

It targets Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce, a conservative group backed by the Republican mega-donor Koch brothers, which announced a $1.7 million ad campaign last week taking aim at Baldwin for protecting special interests and tax increases.

“There's a reason out of state billionaires are smearing Tammy Baldwin," the new Senate Majority PAC ad says. "They’re protecting the rigged system that only works for them.”

“This time, they want a new Republican tax plan that benefits the top 1 percent — but leaves Wisconsin behind. We know Sen. Tammy Baldwin has voted over 50 times to cut taxes for the middle class. Tax cuts that work for child care, education and retirement.”

Baldwin, who is in her first term in the Senate, is up for reelection next year in a state narrowly won by President Trump in 2016.

The dueling ads on Baldwin's voting record on taxes come as congressional Republicans and the White House push to pass a sweeping series of tax cuts by year's end. House Republicans are expected to unveil their tax legislation Wednesday.

Trump and the GOP have argued that the tax cuts are necessary to accelerate economic growth. But critics say the plan would ultimately be a windfall to the wealthiest Americans.