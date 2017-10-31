Poll: Moore up 17 points in Alabama Senate race

Republican Roy Moore leads his Democratic opponent in the Alabama Senate race by 17 points, according to a new poll.

Moore takes 56 percent of the vote, while Democrat Doug Jones takes 39 percent, according to a survey commissioned by the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), which has ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP Senate hopeful rips McConnell for ‘smearing’ conservatives Overnight Finance: House adopts Senate budget, taking step to tax reform | GOP worries Trump feuds will endanger tax plan | Trump talks NAFTA withdrawal with senators | Treasury calls for looser oversight of insurers Trump’s Senate oversight holiday must end MORE (R-Ky.), and conducted by Axis Research.

More than half of voters in Alabama are backing Moore, a former state supreme court justice, the poll noted. The survey also said Alabamians care most about transforming Washington, D.C. and moral values.

The results of the survey come a little more than one month before the special election to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsDallas Morning News: Cornyn ‘betrays’ GOP by backing Roy Moore Overnight Regulation: Trump declares opioids a public health emergency | Mark Kelly lobbied Scalise on guns | Warren rips plans to ease bank oversight | Coal industry advocate tapped for mining regulator Bipartisan groups call on DOJ to scrutinize AT&T-Time Warner merger MORE.

Moore, who lead an insurgent campaign to defeat Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeSasse: Alabama Senate race looks 'crappy to me' Moore signs fundraising agreement with RNC, NRSC: report Cruz throws support behind Roy Moore in Alabama Senate race MORE (R-Ala.) in September, has the backing of former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon. Bannon has vowed to challenge the Republican establishment in the 2018 midterm elections.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden, Gaga release PSA on sexual assault #MeToo: Sexual assault inflicts dire economic costs as well Biden: Clinton's 2016 campaign lacked 'joy' MORE, meanwhile, has hit the campaign trail for Jones.

As the Republican, Moore has long been expected to win in the deep-red state. But more recent polls have proved surprisingly close, with the RealClearPolitics poll average currently putting Moore up only 6 points over Jones.

The survey of 503 people was conducted from Oct. 24 to 26 by both landlines and cell phones. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.47 percentage points.