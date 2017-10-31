Trump campaign fundraising on Time magazine cover

President Trump's reelection campaign is using Time magazine's latest cover to raise funds.

A campaign email sent Tuesday afternoon attacks the magazine for its latest cover, which reads: “How Trump’s cabinet is dismantling government as we know it.”

TIME's new cover: How Trump's cabinet is dismantling government as we know it https://t.co/VuOLJcma2a pic.twitter.com/IsKKLVPFKA — TIME (@TIME) October 26, 2017

"TIME Magazine thinks this is an ATTACK against me?" the email, signed by President Trump, asks. "Good! The federal government is a broken, lobbyist-infested cesspool of corruption that abuses its power, cooks deals for crooked politicians, and despises hardworking Americans."

Trump's voters, the campaign argues, want to see his administration "rebuild a new government" and dismantle the old one.

"America didn’t vote for the same old thing. You voted for a wrecking ball to obliterate the status quo and rebuild a new government OF, FOR, and BY the PEOPLE!"

Time's cover story, "While Trump Is Tweeting, These 3 People Are Undoing American Government as We Know It," explores the actions of three Trump Cabinet members: Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

It also quotes ousted White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, who said in February that the Cabinet appointees "were all selected for a reason. And that is the deconstruction."

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted similar thoughts about the Time cover when it was released last week.

"Love that @time thinks this is a negative for @realDonaldTrump as opposed to EXACTLY what his voters wanted. Thanks for acknowledging!" Trump Jr. said on Twitter.