Moore won’t say if he wants McConnell ousted as leader

Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore declined on Tuesday to say whether he would oppose Sen. Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP Senate hopeful rips McConnell for ‘smearing’ conservatives Overnight Finance: House adopts Senate budget, taking step to tax reform | GOP worries Trump feuds will endanger tax plan | Trump talks NAFTA withdrawal with senators | Treasury calls for looser oversight of insurers Trump’s Senate oversight holiday must end MORE (R-Ky.) remaining Senate majority leader.

Moore, an insurgent Republican who has campaigned on ousting McConnell and the GOP establishment, visited Capitol Hill on Tuesday, where he joined Senate Republicans for lunch. According to CNN, he told reporters afterward that he had spoken with the majority leader.

Asked by reporters whether McConnell should be ousted as the Senate's top Republican, Moore declined to say, noting that he did not discuss such an idea with the Kentucky Republican.

"I'm not going to give you an opinion on that right now," he said, according to CNN.

Moore has, in the past, taken a far more aggressive approach in his rhetoric about McConnell. In campaign emails, for example, the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice has pledged to remove McConnell from leadership.

Moore beat out incumbent Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeSasse: Alabama Senate race looks 'crappy to me' Moore signs fundraising agreement with RNC, NRSC: report Cruz throws support behind Roy Moore in Alabama Senate race MORE (R-Ala.) last month in the state's GOP runoff election. Strange was backed by McConnell and had also received the endorsement of President Trump, while Moore got the support of Stephen Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist and the current executive chair of Breitbart News.

Moore faces off against Democrat Doug Jones in the general election in December and is considered a heavy favorite to win the deep-red state that backed Trump by 27 points in the presidential election.