Rand Paul endorses Arizona's Kelli Ward

Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulDallas Morning News: Cornyn ‘betrays’ GOP by backing Roy Moore Jeff Flake knows the GOP is in trouble, and so does the base Cornyn backs Moore in Alabama Senate race MORE (R-Ky.) is backing Republican Senate hopeful Kelli Ward's bid in Arizona, a decision that gives the campaign an important ally ahead of what will likely become a messy primary.

Paul made the announcement Wednesday morning during an interview on Fox News, citing Ward's support during his presidential campaign and their shared work as physicians.

"She's a thoughtful leader, somebody who is an outsider, not a career politician. I think she would make a great senator from Arizona," Paul said during an interview on "America's Newsroom."

"Some people in the establishment have dumped on her and I'm out there to let people know that conservatives will unite behind Kelli Ward and I think she will have a great chance of being the next senator from Arizona."

Ward responded to the endorsement with a tweet of her own.

Honored to have the support of Senator @RandPaul - AZ needs a US Senator who values #liberty, freedom, & the #Constitution #NewGOP pic.twitter.com/5YQLnlyasI — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) November 1, 2017