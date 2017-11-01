White House: Trump has called NY officials on attack

The White House said that President Trump has called New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) about Tuesday’s deadly terrorist attack in New York City.

"The president has spoken with the mayor and the governor of New York,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

on Wednesday

Earlier, de Blasio and Cuomo said Trump hadn’t called them about the truck attack that left eight people dead, but that they weren’t bothered that he hadn’t reached out and noted that they don’t want the attack to be politicized.

"I'm not bothered at all because two senior officials called to offer help, and I think that was appropriate," de Blasio said at a press conference.

"No one wants to politicize any of this and I don't think anyone should politicize this," he added.

Trump tweeted about the attack, saying that it was carried out by a "sick and deranged person."

Trump also said on Wednesday that he’ll ask Congress to end the diversity lottery program that he said the terror suspect used to enter the United States. The president took aim at Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerTrump's tax plan and the certainty of Democratic resistance Dems cheer Flake after scathing Trump speech Cruz throws support behind Roy Moore in Alabama Senate race MORE (D-N.Y.), who co-sponsored the law that created the program.