DNC staffer under fire over job ad

A Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer is under fire for voicing a hiring preference for nonwhite, male candidates in an email about job openings.

"I personally would prefer that you not forward to cisgender straight white males, since they're already in the majority," Data Services manager Madeleine Leader said in an email that urged colleagues to forward open job positions to interested parties, The Daily Wire reported Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DNC denied that the email was "authorized" in any way by the organization.

“The email in question was not authorized by the DNC nor was it authorized by senior leadership," DNC spokesman Michael Tyler said in a statement to The Hill.

"All hiring decisions at the DNC are made consistent with the DNC’s commitment to equal employment opportunity and hiring an inclusive and talented staff that reflects the coalition of the Democratic Party, because our diversity is our greatest strength.”

In the email, Leader spoke about filling the tech team with people who come from a range of different backgrounds.

“What’s more important is that we are focused on hiring and maintaining a staff of diverse voices and life experiences, something that we desperately need if we hope to secure the future of our country," she also wrote.

Her email comes after Democrats are looking to rebrand their party as having a more inclusive umbrella under the new leadership of DNC chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE and Deputy Chair Rep. Keith Ellison Keith Maurice EllisonFlake says he won't back Roy Moore, citing Muslim remark DNC, Wasserman Schultz say they were unaware of dossier payments GOP seizes on new Clinton revelation MORE (D-Minn.).

Last month, Perez called for party unity, rather than uniformity when it comes to having political differences.

“We should never confuse unity with unanimity. Unity doesn’t mean you have to be a rubber stamp,” he told a crowd of party members during the DNC's first meeting in Las Vegas, Nev., according to reports.

His remarks come after receiving backlash from frustrated DNC members who were angry about the party's new group of at-large delegates.