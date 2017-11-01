Fusion GPS paid ex-British spy $168,000 for work on dossier

The private research firm behind a dossier that included incendiary allegations about President Trump revealed in a statement Wednesday that it paid $168,000 for a former British spy's work assembling the documents.

According to a report by Reuters, Fusion GPS told Congress that it paid former MI6 officer Christopher Steele's company, Orbis Business Intelligence, $168,000 in 2016.

The money from Fusion GPS came from $1.02 million it had received from Perkins Coie law firm, which represented the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBlumenthal: Trump-tied data firm reaching out to WikiLeaks ‘significant’ Tillerson eliminates key State Department sanctions office: report Intel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it MORE's presidential campaign.

The Washington Post first reported last week that Clinton’s campaign and the DNC funded the dossier.

ADVERTISEMENT

The transaction passed through Democratic lawyer Marc Elias of the law firm Perkins Coie. Elias contracted the work out to opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which had the connection to Steele, the former British spy.

While none of the principals have denied that the Clinton campaign and DNC funded the dossier through payments to Perkins Coie, everyone involved is claiming they did not know about the project.

BuzzFeed News published the dossier in January. Other media outlets declined to publish the report because it was unverified.