Pollsters: Dems should focus on health care, not Trump

Two pollsters with the Women’s Voices Women Vote Action Fund are suggesting that Democrats narrow in on Republicans’ failed attempts on health-care legislation during the 2018 midterms rather than zeroing in on President Trump.

“It is time to recognize that these voters will not be motivated unless they hear a message from the Democrat who says he or she is ‘fed up’ and ‘the economy and politics are rigged against the hard-working middle class,’ ” the pollsters suggested in a memo first reported by The Washington Post.

“The message deplores that ‘corporate lobbyists and billionaires spend unlimited money to get their way,’ which is more ‘trickle down’ while ‘people who play by the rules are crushed by the cost of health care, child care, housing and student debt.’ While it ends by proposing a range of changes ‘so American grows the middle class again,’ it is otherwise mostly negative and dramatic,” they wrote.

Nancy Zdunkewicz and Stan Greenberg noted that while Trump “is hated,” his “identity and job performance” are holding steady.

“Democrats must make the main choice in this election about how the Republicans in Congress have gone back on their promises on health care and protecting Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security,” the two said, according to the Post.