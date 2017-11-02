Brazile slams Wasserman Schultz for her DNC leadership

In a new op-ed on Thursday, Donna Brazile, a former Democratic National Commitee chairwoman, accuses her predecessor of neglecting the organization to the point that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBlumenthal: Trump-tied data firm reaching out to WikiLeaks ‘significant’ Tillerson eliminates key State Department sanctions office: report Intel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it MORE's campaign could commandeer the DNC and run its operations.

"Debbie [Wasserman Schultz] was not a good manager," Brazile said in a Thursday Politico op-ed. "She hadn’t been very interested in controlling the party—she let Clinton’s headquarters in Brooklyn do as it desired so she didn’t have to inform the party officers how bad the situation was."

Brazile wrote that she was "livid" she had inherited "this mess" when she became the DNC's interim chairwoman in July 2016 after WikiLeaks published hacked emails appearing to show Debbie Wasserman Schultz and other top DNC officials expressing preference for Clinton over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersGOP seizes on new Clinton revelation Overnight Health Care: Judge won't force Trump to make ObamaCare payments | CBO says bipartisan health bill would reduce deficit by B | Trump won't set ObamaCare sign-up goal Frustrated with Trump, Dems introduce drug pricing bill MORE (I-Vt.) as the nominee during the Democratic presidential primary.

"I knew that Debbie had outsourced a lot of the management of the party and had not been the greatest at fundraising. I would not be that kind of chair, even if I was only an interim chair ... I was going to manage this party the best I could and try to make it better, even if Brooklyn did not like this," she added, referring to Clinton's campaign headquarters.

Brazile also said Wasserman Schultz, who represents Florida's 23rd District in the House, put in little effort to fundraise for the DNC at a time when the Obama administration's "neglect had left the party in significant debt." Starving for funds, the Clinton campaign easily seized control of the campaign organization and navigated it to benefit Clinton's efforts to win the presidency, she charges.

Brazile also slammed Wasserman Schultz for failing to effectively communicate pertinent news to DNC officers or even seek their advice, saying she would hide major news like the organization's financial hardships and the DNC's email hack until the very last minute.

"In my experience she didn’t come to the officers of the DNC for advice and counsel. She seemed to make decisions on her own and let us know at the last minute what she had decided, as she had done when she told us about the hacking only minutes before the Washington Post broke the news," Brazile said after describing how she was blindsided by the news that the DNC was millions in debt in July 2016.