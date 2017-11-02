Top DNC fundraiser fired

The Democratic National Committee's finance director is leaving her role with the party amid its continuing fundraising woes.

on Thursday that Emily Mellencamp Smith, who joined the party in June, would no longer serve in that position. The DNC continues to slip behind the Republican National Committee in fundraising this year, a reality that has caused frustration among Democrats ahead of pivotal elections next week and next year.

Multiple reports say that Mellencamp Smith was fired.

"We are grateful for Emily Mellencamp Smith’s work to help build a fundraising team that will raise the funds to win in 2017, 2018 and beyond," spokesman Michael Tyler said in a statement.