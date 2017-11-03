Planned Parenthood targets Gillespie over women’s issues

Planned Parenthood Virginia PAC launched a digital ad on Friday knocking GOP gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie for not addressing women’s health issues on his campaign website.

The digital ad, provided first to The Hill, is part of a $2 million coordinated ad campaign along with other liberal groups in support of Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D). Gillespie and Northam square off in the only competitive statewide race next Tuesday.

The spot scrolls through Gillespie’s health-care plan on his campaign website and notes that no women’s issues come up on that page, arguing that he’s only “for some Virginians.”

In the final debate, Northam asked Gillespie, the former Republican National Committee chair, about his stance on long-acting reversible contraceptives. Gillespie said while he doesn’t support abortion, he is “not opposed to contraceptives.” Earlier this year, Gillespie said he’d like to see abortion be banned with the exceptions of rape, incest or when a mother’s life is at risk.

Planned Parenthood Virginia PAC will be active in the last several days of the race and will hold its final canvass this weekend. The group knocked on 22,000 doors last weekend and said it plans to knock on more than 130,000 doors over the next two weeks.

The race has come down to the wire, with Northam having a slight edge over Gillespie. But in an off-year election where turnout is expected to be low, both campaigns are relying on their bases to show up, which could sway the race.