Brazile on Trump invoking her: 'Mr President, please — go back to attacking me'

Donna Brazile, the former interim chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, pushed backed on Friday against President Trump's claim that she admitted in a forthcoming book that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBlumenthal: Trump-tied data firm reaching out to WikiLeaks ‘significant’ Tillerson eliminates key State Department sanctions office: report Intel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it MORE "stole" the Democratic primary.

In a series of tweets, Brazile accused Trump of misquoting her book, an excerpt of which was published by Politico on Thursday, and said she would rather have the president attack her than use her words to justify his own brand of politics.

"Today’s lesson: Being quoted by Donald Trump Donald John TrumpIntel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it Overnight Tech: Twitter bans ads from Russian media | Dem says she was targeted by Russian bot | House Judiciary to hold hearing on net neutrality Democrats dig for Russian connection and uncover environmentalists MORE means being MIS-quoted by Donald Trump. Stop trolling me," she tweeted, along with the hashtag #NeverSaidHillaryRiggedElection.

"Mr President, please — go back to attacking me," she wrote in another tweet. "It’s better than having my own words scrambled and spewed out by you."

Trump accused Clinton on Friday of rigging the Democratic presidential primary and essentially paying off the DNC to secure the party's nomination. He also called for the FBI and the Justice Department to launch investigations into Clinton and her campaign.

"The real story on Collusion is in Donna B's new book. Crooked Hillary bought the DNC & then stole the Democratic Primary from Crazy Bernie!" Trump wrote in a Friday morning tweet, referring to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersGOP seizes on new Clinton revelation Overnight Health Care: Judge won't force Trump to make ObamaCare payments | CBO says bipartisan health bill would reduce deficit by B | Trump won't set ObamaCare sign-up goal Frustrated with Trump, Dems introduce drug pricing bill MORE (I-Vt.), who battled Clinton for the 2016 Democratic nomination.

In the excerpt from Brazile's book, the former party chief writes that she was suspicious about whether the Clinton campaign sought to tilt the nominating process in the eventual nominee's favor and that she uncovered a 2015 agreement that essentially gave the Clinton campaign control of the party, well before the former secretary of State secured the nomination.

“If the fight had been fair, one campaign would not have control of the party before the voters had decided which one they wanted to lead," Brazile wrote. "This was not a criminal act, but as I saw it, it compromised the party’s integrity.”