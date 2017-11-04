Brazile hit Clinton campaign for treating her like a ‘whipping girl’

Former interim Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairwoman Donna Brazile accused top Clinton campaign aides of treating her like a slave, recalling in her upcoming memoir how she told them that she would not stand to be treated as their "whipping girl".

The excerpt from "Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump Donald John TrumpIntel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it Overnight Tech: Twitter bans ads from Russian media | Dem says she was targeted by Russian bot | House Judiciary to hold hearing on net neutrality Democrats dig for Russian connection and uncover environmentalists MORE in the White House,” was reported on Saturday by The Washington Post, which obtained an advance copy of the book.

In the memoir, Brazile recounted an exchange with Charlie Baker, Marlon Marshall and Dennis Cheng — all senior staffers on Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBlumenthal: Trump-tied data firm reaching out to WikiLeaks ‘significant’ Tillerson eliminates key State Department sanctions office: report Intel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it MORE's campaign — in which she said she was being treated like a character from the film "12 Years a Slave."

“I’m not Patsey the slave,” Brazile writes, referencing the character portrayed by Lupita Nyong’o in the film. “Y’all keep whipping me and whipping me and you never give me any money or any way to do my damn job. I am not going to be your whipping girl!”

According to the Post, Brazile's book portrays Clinton as a well-intentioned candidate, whose campaign lacked the enthusiasm and heart needed to propel her to victory.

The campaign, she writes, deprived the DNC of key funding for get-out-the-vote efforts, and often treated her with disrespect.

Brazile recalls in the book how she would remind Clinton campaign officials when she became frustrated that she was empowered as DNC chairwoman to remove a candidate if she felt it was necessary. At one point, she writes, she weighed replacing Clinton and her running mate Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy Michael KainePelosi calls for DACA deal ahead of spending debate Overnight Defense: Senate panel to get classified Niger briefing | Corker, Trump feud heats up | House passes North Korea sanctions Dems cheer Flake after scathing Trump speech MORE (D-Va.) with then-Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden, Gaga release PSA on sexual assault #MeToo: Sexual assault inflicts dire economic costs as well Biden: Clinton's 2016 campaign lacked 'joy' MORE and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerGAO to investigate Trump's voter fraud commission Graham, Booker to testify as character witnesses for Menendez Dems to introduce bill barring Trump from preemptive strikes without Congress approval MORE (D-N.J.).