Nearly 100 Clinton campaign staffers hit back at Brazile

Nearly 100 former Clinton campaign staffers have signed onto an open letter hitting back at former Democratic National Committee head Donna Brazil's depiction of the campaign in her upcoming memoir,

In the letter, 94 former campaign members said that the campaign portrayed by Brazile is unrecognizable to them, and blasted the former DNC interim chair for once considering removing Clinton as the party's presidential nominee – a revelation made in Brazile's book.

"Donna came in to take over the DNC at a very difficult time," the letter, published on the website Medium, reads. "We were grateful to her for doing so. She is a longtime friend and colleague of many of us and has been an important leader in our party. But we do not recognize the campaign she portrays in the book."

The former staffers also accused the former DNC interim chair of buying into "false Russian-fueled propaganda, spread by both the Russians and our opponent," claiming that Clinton's health was deteriorating during the campaign.

In her memoir, Brazile says that it was "shameful" that Clinton's campaign sought to conceal details about her health.

The staffers' letter casts the Clinton campaign as "unlike any in our history," and brushes off the notion that the former secretary of State was a weak candidate who failed to drum up voter enthusiasm.

"We have now, as we did throughout the campaign, enormous love and pride for our candidate, Hillary Clinton," the letter reads.

"She, more than any of us, persevered through an incredibly difficult campaign and her commitment and stamina inspired us every day. We are very proud of the effort she and the campaign made in both the primary and the general election."