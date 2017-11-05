Brazile to critics: 'Go to hell'

Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) interim chairwoman Donna Brazile said the individuals urging her to keep silent about the problems she unearthed while helming the Democratic Party can “go to hell.”

“George, for those who are telling me to shut up, they told Hillary that a couple months ago. You know what I tell them? Go to hell. I’m going to tell my story,” Brazile told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week.”

The comments come after Brazile, in an excerpt from her upcoming book , detailed an agreement between’s presidential campaign, the DNC and Clinton’s joint fundraising committee Hillary For America (HFA) that said the campaign would “control the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised.” The agreement, Brazile said, was signed in August of 2015, almost one year before Clinton secured the Democratic presidential nomination.

“The funding arrangement with HFA and the victory fund agreement was not illegal, but it sure looked unethical,” Brazile wrote, referring to Clinton’s campaign and the joint committee.

Brazile's revelation made waves in the Democratic party, and revived contentious issues surrounding the primary between Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersGOP seizes on new Clinton revelation Overnight Health Care: Judge won't force Trump to make ObamaCare payments | CBO says bipartisan health bill would reduce deficit by B | Trump won't set ObamaCare sign-up goal Frustrated with Trump, Dems introduce drug pricing bill MORE (I-Vt.), who ran against Clinton in the primary.

Brazile in the Sunday morning interview questioned why she should keep quiet and not tell her story.

“I’m not on the payroll, George. I care about my country. I care about our democracy,” Brazile said. “And I say go to hell, because why am I supposed to be the only person that is unable to tell my story?”

Clinton staffers have pushed back on Brazile’s revelations, “saying they do not recognize the campaign she portrays in the book."