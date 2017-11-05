Pelosi: Talk of primary being rigged for Clinton 'almost a waste of time'

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday said recent claims by former interim Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman Donna Brazile that the party’s presidential primary was rigged for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBlumenthal: Trump-tied data firm reaching out to WikiLeaks ‘significant’ Tillerson eliminates key State Department sanctions office: report Intel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it MORE are “almost a waste of time.”

“I haven’t read (Brazile’s) book. I have great respect for her and Hillary Clinton,” Pelosi told CNN’s Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

“But, not knowing the facts of what it is, I would hope there’s another side to the story. But that’s neither here nor there. It’s almost a waste of time, except for people to put their view of it on the record.”

In her newly released book, Brazile said she discovered evidence showing the Democratic nomination process had been tilted in Clinton's favor over Sen.(I-Vt.).

When she took over as interim chairwoman, Brazile said she learned of an agreement between the DNC and the Clinton campaign that would allow the latter to control the party’s finances and fundraising.

Pelosi said on Sunday she doesn’t get involved in recruiting candidates for presidential elections, instead focusing her efforts on getting Democrats elected to the House of Representatives.

She hopes the DNC will work on getting party members “up and down the ballot” elected, she said.