Perez: Brazile claims about Clinton's health 'without merit'

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE in a Sunday show interview questioned the claims in a forthcoming book by former DNC interim chairwoman Donna Brazile, calling one surrounding Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBlumenthal: Trump-tied data firm reaching out to WikiLeaks ‘significant’ Tillerson eliminates key State Department sanctions office: report Intel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it MORE’s health “without merit.”

“I don’t know what Donna Brazile fell for, but all I know is under the rules and bylaws of the Democratic National Committee, she couldn’t have done this,” Perez told NBC’s “Meet the Press,” referring to a report that said Brazile considered replacing Clinton with former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden, Gaga release PSA on sexual assault #MeToo: Sexual assault inflicts dire economic costs as well Biden: Clinton's 2016 campaign lacked 'joy' MORE.

The Washington Post on Saturday reported that Brazile’s forthcoming book, “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump Donald John TrumpIntel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it Overnight Tech: Twitter bans ads from Russian media | Dem says she was targeted by Russian bot | House Judiciary to hold hearing on net neutrality Democrats dig for Russian connection and uncover environmentalists MORE in the White House,” includes concerns the former chairwoman had about Clinton’s health.

But Perez during the interview on “Meet the Press” said Clinton was “tireless” and “a workhorse” during the campaign.

“Hillary Clinton was anything but incapacitated. She was tireless. She was a workhorse and frankly what saddens me about this as much as anything is I think people who read that charge, which is just without merit, are going to perhaps start wondering about other claims in the book,” Perez said.

In an excerpt from her book published in Politico, Brazile described an agreement she discovered between Clinton’s campaign, the DNC, and the joint fundraising committee that said the campaign would “control the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised.”

“The funding arrangement with HFA and the victory fund agreement was not illegal, but it sure looked unethical,” Brazile wrote.

“If the fight had been fair, one campaign would not have control of the party before the voters had decided which one they wanted to lead.”

The explosive revelation has renewed criticism from supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersGOP seizes on new Clinton revelation Overnight Health Care: Judge won't force Trump to make ObamaCare payments | CBO says bipartisan health bill would reduce deficit by B | Trump won't set ObamaCare sign-up goal Frustrated with Trump, Dems introduce drug pricing bill MORE (I-Vt.), who mounted an ultimately unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016.

Former Clinton staffers have pushed back on the revelations detailed in Brazile's book, saying they "do not recognize the campaign she portrays in the book."