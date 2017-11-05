Warner: 'I don't believe the Democratic Party is corrupt'

Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerOvernight Tech: Twitter bans ads from Russian media | Dem says she was targeted by Russian bot | House Judiciary to hold hearing on net neutrality Twitter didn't tell Senate Intel about RT pitch to buy election ads Twitter banning ads from Russia-funded media outlets MORE (D-Va.) on Sunday pushed back against recent claims from former interim Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Donna Brazile that the party’s presidential primary was rigged in Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBlumenthal: Trump-tied data firm reaching out to WikiLeaks ‘significant’ Tillerson eliminates key State Department sanctions office: report Intel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it MORE’s favor.

“I don’t believe the Democratic Party is corrupt. I believe the Democratic Party is best when it’s forward leaning,” Warner said on CBS’s “Face The Nation.”

In her newly released book, Brazile said she discovered evidence showing the Democratic nomination had been rigged to favor Clinton over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersGOP seizes on new Clinton revelation Overnight Health Care: Judge won't force Trump to make ObamaCare payments | CBO says bipartisan health bill would reduce deficit by B | Trump won't set ObamaCare sign-up goal Frustrated with Trump, Dems introduce drug pricing bill MORE (I-Vt.).

Brazile said she learned of an agreement between the DNC and the Clinton campaign that would allow the latter to control the party’s finances and fundraising.

Warner on Sunday downplayed Brazile’s comments, saying he’s focused on supporting Ralph Northam, the Democratic candidate in Tuesday’s election for Virginia governor.

“I’ve seen some of the press reports. What I’m a lot more focused on, we’ve got a really critical election coming up in two days in Virginia where we elect a governor,” Warner said. “For a lot of folks in Virginia who are frustrated with what’s going on, particularly from this administration, the most important thing they can do is get out and vote on Tuesday and hopefully elect Ralph Northam governor.”