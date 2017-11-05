Brazile didn't tell Biden he was her pick to replace Clinton

Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) interim chairwoman Donna Brazile said on Sunday that she did not inform former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden, Gaga release PSA on sexual assault #MeToo: Sexual assault inflicts dire economic costs as well Biden: Clinton's 2016 campaign lacked 'joy' MORE (D) that he was her pick to replace presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBlumenthal: Trump-tied data firm reaching out to WikiLeaks ‘significant’ Tillerson eliminates key State Department sanctions office: report Intel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it MORE if the Democratic Party needed “a plan B.”

“So how serious was this? You write that you got a call from Vice President Biden at the time. Did you mention this to the vice president?” ABC’s “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos asked Brazile on "This Week."

"No, I did not,” Brazile replied.

“I mean, look, everybody was called in to see, do you know anything? How is she doing?” Brazile continued.

“And of course my job at the time, George, was to reassure people, not just the vice president, but also reassure the Democratic Party, the members of party, that Hillary was doing fine and that she would resume her campaign the following week.”

Brazile in a forthcoming book, “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump Donald John TrumpIntel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it Overnight Tech: Twitter bans ads from Russian media | Dem says she was targeted by Russian bot | House Judiciary to hold hearing on net neutrality Democrats dig for Russian connection and uncover environmentalists MORE in the White House,” describes concerns over Clinton’s health during the campaign, The Washington Post reported on Saturday.

In an excerpt published in Politico last week, Brazile disclosed her discovery of an agreement between the Clinton campaign, the DNC, and the joint fundraising committee that provided the campaign with “control the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised.”

Former Clinton staffers have pushed back on the disclosure from Brazile, saying they "do not recognize the campaign she portrays in the book."

The revelation from the upcoming book reignited criticism from supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersGOP seizes on new Clinton revelation Overnight Health Care: Judge won't force Trump to make ObamaCare payments | CBO says bipartisan health bill would reduce deficit by B | Trump won't set ObamaCare sign-up goal Frustrated with Trump, Dems introduce drug pricing bill MORE (I-Vt.), who unsuccessfully ran against Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary.