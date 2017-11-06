Poll: Northam leads Gillespie by 6 points in Va. governor's race

Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) leads former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie by 6 points in the commonwealth's race for governor, according to a new survey.

A Wason Center survey finds Northam has 51 percent support, compared to Gillespie, who has 45 percent support.

Another 2 percent of respondents are undecided.

Northam holds a wider lead over his GOP opponent among independents, 51 to 38 percent, according to the poll. He also leads among moderates, 62 to 33 percent.

Gillespie holds a lead among white voters and men, pollsters found.

Northam holds the support of 98 percent of Democratic voters and Gillespie has the support of 95 percent of Republicans.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 among 839 likely voters. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.

A poll released last week found Gillespie had a narrow lead over Northam. In that survey, Gillespie had 40.4 percent support in the state, compared to Northam who had 37.4 percent.