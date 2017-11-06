Poll: Dems lead by 11 points on generic House ballot

Democrats hold an 11-point lead over Republicans on a generic House ballot, according to a new The Washington Post/ABC News poll.

Fifty-one percent of registered voters said they would vote for the Democrat in their district, while 40 percent said they would cast a ballot for the Republican candidate. The Washington Post noted that the Democrats’ 11-point margin over Republicans is the widest in more than a decade.

Nearly half of those polled, 47 percent, said President Trump will not be part of their decision in the 2018 midterm election. Twenty-four percent of respondents said they will cast a ballot to “show support” for Trump, while 27 percent said it will be to “show opposition.”

Republicans currently hold 239 seats in the lower chamber, with two vacant seats, meaning Democrats need to win at least 24 new seats in the 2018 midterms to gain the majority.

The national poll of 884 people was conducted from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

In the RealClearPolitics poll average of the generic House ballot, Democrats have a 9-point lead over Republicans.