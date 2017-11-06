Fox News poll: Northam leads Gillespie by 5 points

Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has a 5-point lead over former Republican National Committee chairman Ed Gillespie (R) in the race for Virginia's governor, according to a Fox News poll.

The poll finds Northam has 48 percent support in the race, compared to Gillespie who has 43 percent.

Another 7 percent of respondents are undecided.

Independent voters are divided on their choice, with about one-third of independents favoring both Northam and Gillespie.

Northam has a 32-point lead over his GOP opponent among moderates and a 20-point lead among women. He has also holds an edge among voters with college degrees.

The poll was conducted from Nov. 2-5 among 1,239 voters. The margin of error is plus or minust 2.5 percent.

Another poll released Monday found Northam held a 6-point lead over Gillespie.

The battle for the governor's mansion has evolved into a furious effort to turn out voters loyal to each candidate’s own political party, in a state where close elections come down to only a small handful of counties.

Observers in both parties have zeroed in on a handful of key precincts in bellwether counties and cities, crafting base appeals aimed only at turning out their core voters.