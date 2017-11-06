Former RNC chair Steele campaigns for Gillespie in Virginia

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Steele and a group of other prominent African-American Republicans launched a campaign Sunday against Democratic candidate Ralph Northam, two days before the heated Virginia gubernatorial race heads to the ballot box.

Steele, along with former Oklahoma Rep. J.C. Watts, former Lt. Gov. Jennifer Carrol and others, were leading the charge in urging black voters in the Old Dominion State to oppose Northam and vote for Republican candidate Ed Gillespie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The $50,000 campaign launched Sunday is sponsored by two political action committees: North Star Leadership Fund and Frederick Douglass Foundation, which is funding radio and digital ads against Northam as well as other efforts to dissuade voters from voting for the Democratic candidate.

The campaign plans to reach out to target potential Northam voters in polling locations where the majority of voters are African-American, including Richmond, Tidewater and Northern Virginia.

The ads criticize the omission of Justin Fairfax, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, from a campaign flier, claiming it was an effort to appease other supporters.

The palm cards were reportedly requested by Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA), a union that supports Northam. The group, however, did not back Fairfax because of his opposition to natural gas pipelines.

“If Northam can’t support his black lieutenant governor, why should black people support Northam?” the sponsored ad says in part, while asking why the Democratic candidate threw “his black lieutenant governor candidate under the bus?”

Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) slammed the Republican push as "voter suppression."

"This is voter suppression from out-of-state, right wing organization, plain and simple," McEachin said in a statement. "We are united with Ralph Northam and Mark Herring, and anyone saying otherwise is willfully distorting the truth."

Northam is facing off against Gillespie in what has become a narrow race for the high profile seat.

In the 2013 governor's race, black voters made up 20 percent of Virginia’s electorate.

The outgoing Democratic incumbent, Gov. Terry McAuliffe, won an overwhelming majority of black voters in 2013 with 90 percent casting their ballot for him.