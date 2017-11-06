Trump tweets Virginia's economy will improve with GOP governor

President Trump tweeted his support for Virginia Republican gubernatorial hopeful Ed Gillespie on Monday afternoon, the day before voters head to the polls in the pivotal election.

"The state of Virginia economy, under Democrat rule, has been terrible. If you vote Ed Gillespie tomorrow, it will come roaring back!" Trump tweeted.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2017

Gillespie has sought to make the economy an issue in Virginia, arguing lower taxes will bolster the state's economy.

But Democrats have fired back, arguing that with unemployment at 3.7 percent, it's difficult to argue the economy isn't doing well under Democratic control.

"Our unemployment rate has come from 5.4 [percent] all the way to 3.7, the second lowest of any major state in America," Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) said Monday.

Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam are locked in a tight contest ahead of Tuesday's election, according to polls.

A defeat for Northam would be devastating to Democrats given Trump's low approval ratings in the state, which Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBlumenthal: Trump-tied data firm reaching out to WikiLeaks ‘significant’ Tillerson eliminates key State Department sanctions office: report Intel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it MORE won in last year's presidential election.