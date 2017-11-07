Trump in South Korea makes pitch for Republican in Virginia governor’s race

President Trump early Tuesday made his pitch for the Republican candidate in Virginia’s governor race, arguing Ed Gillespie will “turn around” the state.

“Ralph Northam will allow crime to be rampant in Virginia,” Trump wrote on Twitter, referencing Gillespie's Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam.

“He’s weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS, Anti-Second Amendment," he tweeted, "and has been horrible on Virginia economy. Vote @EdWGillespie today!” Trump added.

“.@EdWGillespie will totally turn around the high crime and poor economic performance of VA. MS-13 and crime will be gone. Vote today, ASAP!”

Trump’s tweets come the day of the long-awaited gubernatorial election, which has attracted attention across the country as Democrats look for a win one year after from Trump’s own victory in the 2016 presidential race.

Polls are close, with the lieutenant governor holding a slight edge, 3.3 points, over Gillespie in the RealClearPolitics poll average.

Trump sent the tweets from South Korea, where he is currently visiting on a five-nation tour of Asia.