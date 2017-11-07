Brazile says she was warned not to 'cuss out' the 'kids' on Clinton campaign

An adviser to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBlumenthal: Trump-tied data firm reaching out to WikiLeaks ‘significant’ Tillerson eliminates key State Department sanctions office: report Intel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it MORE's 2016 presidential campaign told former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile not to "cuss out" young campaign staffers so as not to "shut them down," Brazile recalls in her new book.

In the memoir, "Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump Donald John TrumpIntel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it Overnight Tech: Twitter bans ads from Russian media | Dem says she was targeted by Russian bot | House Judiciary to hold hearing on net neutrality Democrats dig for Russian connection and uncover environmentalists MORE in the White House," Brazile recounts how former Clinton campaign adviser Minyon Moore told her not to swear at the "smart young" aides.

"Donna, you cannot cuss these kids out because it will shut them down," Moore said, according to a segment in Brazile's newly released book first highlighted by The Daily Caller.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazile's book recounts her experience during the 2016 presidential race, including her time serving as the DNC's interim chairwoman for the final months of the general election campaign.

The book has prompted criticism from former Clinton campaign aides, who have accused her of painting an inaccurate portrait of the former secretary of State's White House bid.

In the memoir, Brazile casts Clinton as a well-meaning candidate, whose campaign ultimately lacked the enthusiasm and heart needed to win, at one point comparing her New York City campaign office to a sterile hospital ward.

Brazile also writes in the book that she once considered replacing Clinton and her running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy Michael KainePelosi calls for DACA deal ahead of spending debate Overnight Defense: Senate panel to get classified Niger briefing | Corker, Trump feud heats up | House passes North Korea sanctions Dems cheer Flake after scathing Trump speech MORE (D-Va.), with then-Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden, Gaga release PSA on sexual assault #MeToo: Sexual assault inflicts dire economic costs as well Biden: Clinton's 2016 campaign lacked 'joy' MORE and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerGAO to investigate Trump's voter fraud commission Graham, Booker to testify as character witnesses for Menendez Dems to introduce bill barring Trump from preemptive strikes without Congress approval MORE (D-N.J.), respectively, after Clinton suffered a health scare during a bout with pneumonia.