Dem ousts incumbent Republican in Manchester mayoral race

Joyce Craig vanquished Republican incumbent Ted Gatsas in Manchester, N.H.'s closely watched mayoral race on Tuesday, making her the first woman to hold the position and putting a Democrat at the helm of the city for the first time in more than a decade.

Craig won the race with 12,053 votes, while Gatsas had 10,580, according to vote tallies reported by WMUR-TV in Manchester.

The race was the highest profile in the Granite State this year, pitting Gatsas, who has served as the city's mayor since 2010, against Craig, a former alderman, who unsuccessfully vied for the post in 2015.

But this time, Craig drew the support of a number of prominent national political figures, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden, Gaga release PSA on sexual assault #MeToo: Sexual assault inflicts dire economic costs as well Biden: Clinton's 2016 campaign lacked 'joy' MORE, who filmed a video endorsement for the Manchester Democrat.

"Voting in local elections is the best way to bring about change in your community, and Joyce is the right candidate at the right time," Biden said in the video. "She'll make a real difference for Manchester."

She was also joined at times by other prominent out-of-state Democrats, including former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio).

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBlumenthal: Trump-tied data firm reaching out to WikiLeaks ‘significant’ Tillerson eliminates key State Department sanctions office: report Intel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it MORE won Manchester by a little more than 3,000 votes in the 2016 presidential election. The former secretary of State narrowly defeated President Trump in New Hampshire.