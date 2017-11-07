Trump blasts Gillespie over Va. loss: He 'did not embrace me or what I stand for'

President Trump blasted GOP gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie in a tweet Tuesday evening in an effort to distance himself from the Republican's losing effort in Virginia.

Trump's tweet knocking Gillespie came shortly after news outlets called the race for Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, who looks to be on track for a comfortable victory.

"Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before!" Trump said.

The tweet from Trump, who is in South Korea on a 13-day multination tour of Asia, came hours after reports emerged that he had recorded a late robocall urging Virginia voters to support Gillespie in the race, which has become a national flashpoint in politics.

“Like me, Ed is tough on crime and on the border. Ed will protect your family from crime, drugs and violence — something Northam will never do," Trump said in the robocall. "With your help, Ed Gillespie will help make America great again, a phrase that I like a lot. Vote Ed Gillespie."