Bruce Vilanch: ‘And it just got worse, and worse, and worse’

He’s a comedy writer but, for Bruce Vilanch, there was nothing funny about Election Day 2016.

As the results came in, Vilanch was working on a project in Los Angeles.

“I was writing, and every now and again, I would shift from my work to go online to see what was going on,” said the “Hollywood Squares” alum.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At first I went to Facebook and there were all these people saying, ‘This is getting scary,’ ” Vilanch, who supported Democratic presidential nominee, said. “And I thought ‘gee, you mean she’s not winning?’ ”

“And it just got worse, and worse, and worse,” said Vilanch — sporting a shirt with the message “Dance Like Russia Isn’t Watching” on it, along with his signature red-framed glasses.

“And then people began calling. It was like that scene out of ‘American Horror Story’ this season, where people can’t believe what’s going on and have to share,” he said.

“So it was a strange, surreal evening,” Vilanch, a writer for the Academy Awards, said. “You step into an episode of ‘Twilight Zone,’ or something.”