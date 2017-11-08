Ben Carson: Trump praised me for my ‘unrelenting optimism’

Ben Carson Benjamin (Ben) Solomon CarsonMore speech is better than less Leaked documents reveal offshore dealings of top Trump officials John Kelly's unfortunate Civil War words shed light on White House MORE and his wife, Candy Carson, spent election night with President Trump and the president’s tight inner circle of allies at an election night party at Trump Tower.

Trump’s family was there, along with his top campaign aides. But Carson, a former brain surgeon who would later become secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Trump administration, described the mood as “mixed.”

“There were some on the campaign who listened to all the prognosticators who maintained there was no chance the president would win — though, I was confident he would,” Carson said.

Carson says he never had a doubt. At the end of the night, according to Carson, Trump praised him for his unrelenting optimism.

“Once it became obvious the president was going to win, he looked at me and said, ‘Ben, you were right,’ ” Carson said.