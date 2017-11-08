Armstrong Williams: ‘I knew we’d pull it off’

Armstrong Williams was at the Trump campaign’s election night party at Trump Tower, soaking it all in.

Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDems win from coast to coast Falwell after Gillespie loss: 'DC should annex' Northern Virginia Dems see gains in Virginia's House of Delegates MORE and Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceSean Spicer: After Trump's year 1, GOP poised to dominate again in 2018 Cornyn: Senate GOP tax plan to be released Thursday Pence to visit site of Texas church shooting on Wednesday MORE huddled at a table nearby. Eric and Ivanka Trump hovered over their shoulders.

Williams was standing next to his best friend Ben Carson Benjamin (Ben) Solomon CarsonMore speech is better than less Leaked documents reveal offshore dealings of top Trump officials John Kelly's unfortunate Civil War words shed light on White House MORE and his wife, the energetic Candy Carson.

Everyone was glued to the results coming in on TV while Trump kept tabs on The New York Times’s odds of victory, which began at near zero for Trump but ticked up through the night from 10, to 20, to 30 and onward.

Trump’s phone rang when the Times said he had a better than 90 percent chance of victory.

“He turned to me and said — ‘Armstrong, it’s our brother!’ ” Williams recalled. “I said, ‘who?’ ”

Trump was taking a congratulatory phone call from boxing promoter Don King, and showed his phone to Ivanka Trump to prove it.

“It was the most animated and excited I’d seen him all night,” Williams said.

Williams said Carson had been confident from the start that Trump would win because he had prayed about it.

“Between Carson’s prayers and Don King, I knew we’d pull it off,” Williams said.