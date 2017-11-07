Dems sweep statewide Virginia elections

Democratic candidates swept the three major statewide elections in Virginia on Tuesday, signaling a boon for the party after a series of losses in House races earlier this year.

Democrat Justin Fairfax edged out state Sen. Jill Vogel (R) in Virginia's lieutenant gubernatorial race on Tuesday, while Democratic state Attorney General Mark Herring held onto his office, according to The Washington Post.

The wins add to a mounting tally for Democrats in the commonwealth as the party celebrated Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam's victory in the gubernatorial election.

With about 95 percent of precincts reporting, Fairfax was expected to narrowly beat Vogel and Herring was comfortably ahead of Republican John Adams, according to the Post.

The wins added to Democrats' momentum in the state Tuesday night. Virginia's 2017 elections — particularly the gubernatorial race — were closely watched as early indicators of how President Trump could affect the 2018 midterm elections.

Fairfax, an Annandale, Va., attorney, raised some $3.9 million in the race, according to the Post, narrowly trailed by Vogel, who came in at $3.7 million.

In winning the lieutenant governorship, Fairfax has become only the second African-American to be elected to statewide office in Virginia.

Herring, who won narrowly in 2013, touted his progressive record as the commonwealth's attorney general, and sparred aggressively against Adams on the campaign trail over deeply divisive issues, ranging from immigration to gun control.

Herring's and Fairfax's victory also came as Democrats swept races for Virginia's House of Delegates, including Danica Roem, a Prince William County Democrat who became the commonwealth's first openly transgender elected official on Tuesday, ousting Republican incumbent Del. Robert Marshall.