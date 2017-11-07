Perez: Trump will return to a ‘far different’ America

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE touted a wave of Democratic electoral victories across Virginia on Tuesday, declaring that President Trump would return next week to an America "far different" than the one he left.

In a victory speech in Virginia, Perez hailed Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam's victory in the commonwealth's gubernatorial race as a signal to Trump, who is currently in South Korea on the second leg of an 11-day trip across Asia.

"You have sent a message tonight not simply to the voters in the Commonwealth of Virginia, you have sent a message across the globe to South Korea: Donald Trump Donald John TrumpIntel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it Overnight Tech: Twitter bans ads from Russian media | Dem says she was targeted by Russian bot | House Judiciary to hold hearing on net neutrality Democrats dig for Russian connection and uncover environmentalists MORE, you do not stand for our values," Perez said.

"The America that Donald Trump comes back to in a few days is far different than the America he left. It's an America, where we are regaining our values," he said.

Northam edged out Republican Ed Gillespie in the state's gubernatorial election Tuesday night, delivering a blow to the GOP in a race that was widely seen as an early test of how Trump's first months in office will affect Republican candidates in upcoming elections.

Democrats Justin Fairfax and Mark Herring also won their races for Virginia lieutenant governor and attorney general, respectively, and across the commonwealth, Democratic candidates beat out Republicans for seats in the House of Delegates.

Tuesday's Democratic victories extended beyond Virginia. In New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy vanquished the state's Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno to replace Gov. Chris Christie (R), who is in his final term in office.

And in New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, hung onto his office, coasting to victory over Republican Nicole Malliotakis.

The victories amounted to a boost in momentum for the Democratic Party, which suffered a string of defeats earlier this year in four special House elections.