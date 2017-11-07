GOP rep: Virginia defeat 'a referendum' on Trump administration

RICHMOND, Va. — Republican Rep. Scott Taylor (Va.) called the GOP defeat in Virginia’s gubernatorial race a “referendum” on President Trump's administration on Tuesday.
Taylor's remark represents a break with Trump’s tweeted claim that Republican Ed Gillespie lost to Lt. Gov Ralph Northam (D) because the governor hopeful wouldn’t tie himself closely enough to Trump. Northam held an 8-point lead with 97 percent of precincts reporting.
Taylor also referenced other Republican defeats in the state, where Democrats are expected to win all statewide races and gain ground in the House of Delegates.
“I know what the president tweeted. With all due respect to him I think he’s profoundly wrong in his tweet," Taylor said. "I’m telling you that from someone who is from Virginia, who watched these races, who watched people lose tonight against opponents who are completely no name.”
In a tweet shortly after Gillespie's defeat, Trump wrote on Twitter that Gillespie "did not embrace me or what I stand for."
Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017
Gillespie tried to walk a fine line with his relationship with Trump during the campaign as Democrats sought to pin him to the unpopular president. Trump never campaigned with Gillespie, making him the first president since 1973 to not campaign with their Virginia gubernatorial nominee.
But Gillespie tried to shore up the GOP base with a hard-line stance on immigration and support for preserving Confederate statues, two key issues to the Trump supporters who backed a more conservative candidate in the party’s GOP gubernatorial primary.