Dems win from coast to coast

Democrats roared back on Tuesday a year after suffering perhaps the most demoralizing defeat in modern political history, claiming big victories in races up and down the ballot and across the country.

The breadth of the Democratic wins surprised even the most optimistic party stalwarts, who fretted over their own chances in key races Tuesday . But as the results rolled in, those Democrats said they had energized their core voters and capitalized on President Trump's unpopularity to reach swing voters.

"This is not a wave. This is a tsunami," Virginia Del. David Toscano, leader of the Democratic caucus, told The Hill in an interview Tuesday night. "This is a huge, huge sea change here in Virginia."

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) won the Virginia governorship by a wider-than-expected margin, even with Democrats fretting about his late campaign strategy. Democrat Justin Fairfax won the lieutenant governor's office, becoming only the second African American to win a statewide post in Virginia since Reconstruction, while Attorney General Mark Herring (D) won re-election.

In New Jersey, former Goldman Sachs executive Phil Murphy (D) easily won the right to replace deeply unpopular Gov. Chris Christie (R), cementing Democratic control in the Garden State.

In Washington, Democrat Manka Dhingra (D) appeared headed for victory in a special election to fill an open state Senate seat. Dhingra's win, in a formerly Republican district, would give Democrats control of all levers of government in the Evergreen State.

Democrats won at least 14 seats in Virginia's House of Delegates, with another three likely headed to a recount. They picked up at least two seats in New Jersey's state Senate, with several Senate and Assembly districts yet to count ballots, and a seat in New Hampshire's state House.

Georgia Democrats celebrated winning two deep red districts in special state House elections. Two Democrats appear likely to face off in a runoff in a suburban Atlanta state Senate district formerly held by a Republican after finishing first and second in the all-party primary — a result that would break the GOP's supermajority.

In Manchester, Joyce Craig became the first woman to win the mayor's office, and the first Democrat to win the city since 2003, after she ousted four-term incumbent Ted Gatsas (R).

Senior Democratic strategists said their candidates had found a way to tie Republican candidates to the deeply unpopular president, not through his uncouth statements and behavior but through his unpopular policies.

"We're getting better about our Trump messaging," said Jessica Post, who heads the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, a group dedicated to winning state legislative elections.

Some Republicans, rattled by Tuesday's losses, said they had more to learn about running for and winning office with an unpopular Trump in the White House.

"I don't know how you get around that this wasn’t a referendum on the administration, I just don’t. Some of the very divisive rhetoric helped prompted and usher in a really high Democratic turnout in Virginia," Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Va.) told The Hill at Gillespie's victory party. "We need to have some looking in the mirror."

Post and Toscano pointed to Virginia delegate races in which the Democratic candidates talked about Trump and local issues, sometimes in the same breath — a lesson national Democrats might heed in next year's midterm elections.

"You can't just run on Trump. We used that energy to build our base, but we had to have something else. And in every one of these places, we had something else," Toscana said. "It started to rain candidates for us. People came out of the woodwork and wanted to run."

Some Republicans said they, too, have to chart an independent course ahead of next year's elections, in part because voters still don't connect Trump with the rest of the GOP.

"A lot of voters see Trump as a third party," said Brad Todd, a GOP strategist who has long advised the National Republican Congressional Committee. "There is a sweet spot for Republicans to insist that Congress needs to enact the president's agenda."

"Republicans who will work with the President when they agree with him but who are also willing to break with him in a thoughtful way when they don't agree or it isn't right for their district or state is really the best place to be because it is where the American people are," said Liesl Hickey, who ran the NRCC.

Still, a year after Trump upset conventional wisdom to capture the White House, Democrats on Tuesday served up the cold dish of revenge.

