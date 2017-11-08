Dems look to win control of Washington state Senate

Democrats in Washington state are looking to win full control of the state’s government after Democratic candidate Manka Dhingra took an early lead for a state Senate seat on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, the Seattle Times reported that Dhingra was leading Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund in the hotly contested race by 10 points.

State Senate Democrats are currently one seat short of a majority. Dhingra's victory would give the party control of the governor’s seat, the state House and the state Senate.

Dhingra, a prosecutor in Kings County, Wash., leapt into politics following President Trump’s victory in 2016. She ran on a campaign centered on women’s reproductive health issues and gun safety, according to the Seattle Times

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) told The New York Times last week that he would push a host of new policies, including a new carbon tax and energy efficiency policies, if Democrats were able to win control of the state Senate.

“We intend to make a full-scale effort in the next session of the Legislature if we win,” Inseel told The Times. “It will be a bell in the night, showing hope for the country, rejecting the Trump agenda of denying climate science.”



Democrats saw victories across the country Tuesday night, including sweeping statewide elections in Virginia and winning the New Jersey governor’s race.

This story was updated at 12:30 a.m.