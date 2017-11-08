Clinton campaign alums launch 'Nasty Women Serve' honoring her legacy

A group of women who worked on Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive takeaways from the Virginia governor’s race Dems mull big changes after Brazile bombshell Dem ousts incumbent Republican in Manchester mayoral race MORE's presidential campaign launched a day of service Wednesday encouraging people to donate or volunteer on the anniversary of the 2016 election.

The project, called "Nasty Women Serve," says that on Nov. 8 women across the country will "celebrate" Clinton and her legacy with the "first annual Hillary Rodham Clinton Day of Service."

A website for the project gives people ideas for ways they can serve, including donating to Puerto Rico relief efforts, calling lawmakers to voice support for gun violence prevention and starting a Facebook fundraiser for different causes.

"Thanks for answering Hillary's call to make America kind again," the website says, encouraging participants to spread the word using the hashtag #NastyWomenServe.

In a tweet posted Wednesday, the Nasty Women Serve account — which dubs itself as a "project to do the most good on November 8, 2017" — said: "One year ago, @HillaryClinton became the first woman ever to win the popular vote."

"Today, in honor of that legacy, we're launching the Hillary Rodham Clinton Day of Service," it said.

Clinton shared the post, calling it a "great way to spend November 8—or any day, for that matter."

Love this. What a great way to spend November 8th—or any day, for that matter! https://t.co/LOsg41xCya — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 8, 2017

We love you, Madam President. Thank you. https://t.co/4BQCYc4tjk — Nasty Women Serve (@nastywomenserve) November 8, 2017

The day of service comes one year after Clinton's stunning electoral defeat to President Trump.