Poll: Generic Democrat leading Trump by 10 points

A generic 2020 Democratic opponent leads President Trump by 10 points, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Thursday.

Forty-six percent of voters chose the unidentified Democrat, while 36 percent picked the president. Eighteen percent of respondents were undecided.

More independents, 40 percent, would vote for the Democrat, while 30 percent would support Trump. Thirty percent of independents were undecided, according to the poll.

Eight percent of the people who voted for Trump last year said they would vote for the unidentified Democrat candidate in 2020. Seventy-six percent of the president’s backers, however, say they are behind him in the 2020 reelection.

The survey of 1,990 voters was conducted from Oct. 26-30. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.