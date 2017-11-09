Dem House candidate apologizes for saying it 'shouldn't take brain cancer' for McCain to show courage

Minnesota House Democratic candidate Dean Phillips has apologized to Sen. John McCainJohn Sidney McCainAfter Texas shooting, lawmakers question whether military has systemic reporting problem Overnight Defense: Lawmakers question military's lapse after Texas shooting | Trump asks North Korea to 'make a deal' | Senate panel approves Army pick Webb: Trump, year one MORE (R-Ariz.) for saying the veteran senator only had the courage to stand up to President Trump because of his brain cancer diagnosis.

"First and foremost, I apologize to Sen. McCain for referencing his health, which I should not have done," Phillips said in a statement, according to the Washington Examiner.

"I greatly admire Sen. McCain's service to our country as well as his courage, and have for a long time," he continued.

"The point I was trying to make is that too many Republicans in Congress today — unlike Sen. McCain, Sen. Collins and a few others — have shown a troubling lack of courage and willingness to stand up for their constituents, including when it comes to protecting their access to affordable healthcare," he said, referring to Sen.(R-Maine), who along with McCain helped to sink the GOP's health-care reform bill in the Senate.

Phillips's comments come after he said that while he admired McCain and Republican Sens. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerEx-RNC chair Steele fires back at Trump: 'Did YOU win Virginia?' Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law The Hill interview — DNC chief: I came here to win elections MORE (Tenn.) and Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeWebb: Trump, year one Senators propose closing 'domestic violence loophole' after Texas shooting McSally tells GOP colleagues she'll run for Arizona Senate MORE (Ariz.) for speaking out against Trump's rhetoric and policies, he did not think it should "take brain cancer and the retirement from the Senate to do so.”

Flake and Corker, two of Trump's sharpest critics, have both announced they are not seeking reelection in 2018.

"I’ve been tweeting on occasion about saluting Bob Corker and John McCain and Jeff Flake — men who have shown a little bit of courage speaking truth to their own party," Phillips says in a YouTube video of a campaign appearance, which was posted on Tuesday.

"But it shouldn’t take brain cancer and the retirement from the Senate to do so," he said.

Phillips is looking to unseat Rep. Erik Paulsen (R) in Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District next year.